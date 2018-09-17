The University of Louisiana at Lafayette said a rhesus macaque monkey, like the one seen here, escaped from a research facility during the weekend and was last seen heading into a wooded area. Photo by Alexander Mazurkevich/Shutterstock

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A University of Louisiana at Lafayette research facility revealed a monkey escaped due to a "cage failure" and is on the loose.

The university said in a Facebook post that the 12-pound Rhesus macaque "was missing due to a cage failure" that occurred Saturday at the New Iberia Research Center and was last seen Sunday morning near the New Iberia SugArena.

The post said the monkey was heading toward a nearby wooded area when it was last sighted.

"The animal was born at the center," the post said. "It is used to people but it is not a pet and should not be approached. Personnel from the center are actively working on recapturing the animal."