Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Chinese store owner shared video of a monkey that and inside and stole and destroyed nearly $400 worth of merchandise.

The video shows the monkey helping itself to some snacks inside the Guiyang City store while a man attempts to catch it without success.

The owner of the store, a woman surnamed Sha, said the monkey is the largest of three primates that recently started visiting her store to steal food and wreak havoc.

She said police were able to catch the large monkey and it is now being rehomed at a zoo.