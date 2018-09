Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Visitors to an Ontario island helped a duck with some plastic packaging wrapped around its neck and filmed the rescue to raise awareness.

The video shows the rescuers using some heavy-duty scissors to cut the plastic ring off the neck of the duck on Toronto's Wards Island.

The rescuers said they filmed the incident to raise awareness of how careless waste affects wildlife.

The duck, which did not appear to have any severe injuries, was freed by the rescuers.