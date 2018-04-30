Giant inflatable duck rolls down Iowa street

April 30 (UPI) -- A gigantic inflatable duck posed an unusual traffic hazard in Iowa when it came free of its tether and started rolling down a busy street.

Marc R. Wallace posted video to Twitter showing the massive inflatable duck tumbling down Southeast 6th Street in Des Moines after coming free from its tether at a charity event.

Stephen Quirk, CEO of Youth Emergency Shelter and Services, said Quacky the duck traveled about two blocks from his temporary home outside Two Rivers Marketing, where YESS had been holding an event Thursday.

"I am happy to report the duck is back home in its nest and very safe and undamaged," Quirk told The Des Moines Register.

He said the wind was responsible for Quacky's brief escape.