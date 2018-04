April 26 (UPI) -- A Swiss town shared a photo snapped by a police speed camera that was triggered when a duck flew by over the speed limit.

The photo, posted to Facebook by the local government in Koniz, shows the duck flying down the street at a quick enough speed to trigger the speed camera.

The post said the duck was flying 32 mph in an 18-mph speed limit zone.

The town joked it was unclear what the punishment would be for "flying too fast" on a city street.