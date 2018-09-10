A Washington state woman used her $50 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket that won her $70,000. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Washington state woman who won $50 from a scratch-off ticket decided to put the cash back into the lottery and turned it into $70,000.

The Marysville resident told Washington's Lottery officials she decided to spend some of her winnings on a Lucky 7s ticket from the local Fred Meyer store and was shocked when luck struck her a second time.

"When I first realized I won, I was just in utter shock," the winner said. "My husband didn't believe it at first either, but once he figured out I wasn't joking around, he was just as excited as I was."

The couple said they are planning to spend some of the money on a new TV to watch Seattle Seahawks games. They said the rest of the cash will be stored away to see if they can make it lucky yet again during their annual trip to Las Vegas.