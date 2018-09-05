A Michigan man said he bought a scratch-off ticket that won him $2 million when he saw a man scratching off those same tickets inside the store. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan man credited a chance encounter with a lottery player with inspiring his own $2 million jackpot win.

The 51-year-old Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he was at the Discount Tobacco store in Brownstone when a man scratching off lottery tickets captured his attention.

"I was in Discount Tobacco and watched a guy scratch off a few $2,000,000 Jackpot instant game tickets," the man said. "I asked the guy playing if he minded if I bought a couple tickets. He told me to go ahead because he hadn't been having any luck."

"I bought two tickets and scratched them off and the guy was just as stunned as I was that I'd hit a $2 million prize. He told me he was happy for me, but I imagine that probably stung a little bit," the winner said.

The man said his wife was shocked when he went home and told her the big news.

"I had to convince her I wasn't joking," the player said. "Once I finally did that, we both kept saying how stunned we were."

The man said he plans to pay off his home, buy a new truck and share some of his winnings with his church.

"Winning makes everything just a little easier and takes a lot of weight off my back," the player said.