Colorado man's $250,000 jackpot is his third lottery win

A Colorado man collected his third major lottery jackpot just two weeks after his second big prize. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Lottery

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Colorado man collected his third big lottery prize, which marked his second major Second Chance drawing win in two months.

The Colorado Lottery said Paul G. of Colorado Springs won $250,000 in a Second Chance drawing for a non-winning Royal Crossword ticket Aug. 28, only two weeks after he won $500,000 from a Second Chance drawing Aug. 14.

"If you're not playing 2nd Chance, you're missing out," the lucky winner said. "It cuts your odds of winning the Top Prize by about half."

Paul previously collected $250,000 from from a Thrilling Crossword scratch-off ticket in March 2017.

The winner, who collected his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters, said he plans to continue playing he lottery in search of further jackpots.