Sept. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian homeowner captured video of two snakes that were so focused on their fight that they fell from the third flood of a home.

Gillian Bradley recorded video when she spotted two male snakes fighting outside a third-story window at her home.

The snakes were apparently fighting for the attentions of a nearby female.

The video shows the snakes struggling until they end up plummeting three stories to the ground.

Bradley said the serpents were later relocated by a local snake catcher.