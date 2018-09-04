Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A driver on a Vietnam road captured video when they were confronted with an unusual situation -- a snake slithering on the windshield.

The video, recorded Sunday, shows the snake slithering on the windshield of the car as it travels on a road in Ca Mau.

People inside the car can be heard calling out in surprise and alarm at the bizarre scene.

"I was carrying people in the car, a green crawfish snake appeared on the windshield. It looked awesome but made it very dangerous to drive," the filmer wrote.

The ultimate fate of the snake was unclear.