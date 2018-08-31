Python rescued from Pennsylvania gas station

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania animal rescuer said he was called out to a gas station to capture a 3-foot python that slithered into the business' parking lot.

Jesse Rothacker of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary said employees at the Sheetz gas station in New Holland, Lancaster County, called him Thursday to report they spotted the snake slithering near the gas pumps about 5 a.m.

Rothacker said the employees kept the snake safe from cars and other hazards until he arrived and captured the wandering reptile.

He identified the snake as an African ball python, a species popular among pet owners.

"We have no idea how he got there," Rothacker told WGAL-TV. "How does a three-foot African snake get loose in the middle of a commercial, agricultural area at a gas station in the middle of Amish rush hour? ... It was just a peculiar situation."

Rothacker said he will care for the snake at his sanctuary while trying to find its owner.