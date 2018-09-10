Animal rescuers warn of possible cougar in Ireland

Animal rescuers in Ireland said they believe reports of cougar sightings in a rural county are credible enough to warrant the use of traps and trail cameras in the area. File Photo by Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said they are setting traps after reports of mountain lion sightings in the countryside were deemed to be credible.

The Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said cougar sightings have been reported during the past two weeks in Fountainstown, Crosshaven and Togher, which are all located in County Cork.

Vincent Cashman of the CSPCA suggested the possible puma may have been an exotic pet that escaped or was abandoned.

"We've had no confirmation yet this is a puma but the people we have been dealing with are very credible -- it is a very large cat and the reports we've received have been too credible to ignore," Cashman told RTE's Morning Ireland radio program.

Witnesses described the cougar as the size of a Labrador retriever, but with a much longer tail.

The CSPCA said it has installed traps and trail cameras in the Cork area in the hopes of confirming or debunking the big cat sightings.