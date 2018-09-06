Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A California couple said a possible mountain lion busted through a plate glass window and entered their home.

William Nichols said he and his wife were in their bedroom at their Brentwood home Tuesday night when they heard a living room window shatter.

Nichols said he came out of the bedroom to investigate and came face to face with a big cat in the hallway.

The man said the cat made a noise that caused him to flee back into the bedroom, where he and his wife called 911.

Police and a California Department Fish and Wildlife officer responded to the neighborhood, but they were unable to locate the animal.

Neighbors have reported multiple bobcat sightings in recent days, but Nichols said he is sure the animal he saw was a cougar.

"At first I thought it was a bobcat, but then I got a full view of him, and he was all tan," he told CBS Los Angeles. "None of the markings, and much, much bigger than a bobcat."