Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and neighboring states, prompting more than 300 reports from witnesses.

The American Meteor Society said most of the more than 340 reports of meteor sightings around 8:40 p.m. Monday came from Missouri, but it was also spotted from Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska.

The society shared a video of the fireball recorded in Kansas City, Mo.

The group said there was visible fragmentation in the fireball, indicating its velocity was low and it went through the atmosphere.