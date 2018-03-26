Home / Odd News

Dash cam captures fireball's flight across Colorado sky

By Ben Hooper  |  March 26, 2018 at 1:41 PM
March 26 (UPI) -- An early morning driver on a Colorado road captured video of a fireball streaking across the sky near the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The video, recorded about 5:20 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 25 in Gleneagle, shows a bright flash of light appear to fall toward the earth.

The filmer said they suspected the object was a meteorite.

"I was driving my truck north on I-25 in Colorado when I saw this flash from what I presume is a meteorite. It was 5:20 a.m. local time just past the exit for the USAF Academy," the filmer wrote.

The American Meteor Society noted multiple fireball reports in Colorado at the time of the video.

