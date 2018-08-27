Invading opossum causes bedroom bedlam in Florida

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy helped capture an opossum that fell from the ceiling into an apartment resident's bedroom.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Deputy Eric Phillips was working an off-duty detail at a Lake Mary apartment complex early Saturday morning when a resident called to report a furry intruder in his bedroom.

Phillips determined the opossum had fallen through the attic opening in the ceiling of the man's apartment and fled behind the nightstand.

"Phillips, the resident, and a friend were able to capture the critter using a blanket and plastic bin," the sheriff's office said. "Instead of charging the intruder with breaking and entering and resisting arrest, the opossum was released on it's own recognizance."

The sheriff's office said the incident was "the stuff nightmares are made of."