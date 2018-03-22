Home / Odd News

Opossum rescued from under hood of Florida woman's car

By Ben Hooper  |  March 22, 2018 at 11:45 AM
March 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida responded to an auto shop where workers discovered the cause of a woman's car trouble -- an opossum under the hood.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said members of its Animal Services Unit were called to Highway Tire and Auto in Palm City, where a woman had brought in her car after spotting an animal's tail moving through the front grill of the vehicle.

"Animal Services Officer Michele Thonney worked with shop employee 'Johnny' and found an opossum stuck between the front grill and the engine," the sheriff's office said. "Officer Thonney was able to pull the animal out without injury."

The opossum, which was fount to be "dehydrated and a bit tattered, but otherwise uninjured," was taken to the Treasure Coast Wildlife Hospital. The sheriff's office said the animal appeared to have been trapped in the engine compartment for about three days.

