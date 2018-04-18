Florida woman calls 911 for help with bedroom opossum

April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who was vexxed to discover an opossum in her bedroom.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Lantana resident Dagne "Dee" Kuiper called 911 on Saturday to request help with her unusual wildlife problem.

"I don't know how to explain this I'm a single woman, I'm 53 years old I think it's a possum," Kuiper said in the 911 call provided to WPEC-TV.

Kuiper said she had spotted an opossum the previous night, but hadn't had any problems with it.

"It was so cute last night he's little but I don't know if it's the same one now," Kuiper told the dispatcher.

Kuiper said the opossum she found Saturday had peed on her bed before climbing her nightstand and refusing to budge.

"The one time I needed a man in my life is right now. What do I do with him the other four days?" Kuiper joked during the 911 call.

The PBSO shared a photo of deputies taking the opossum outside in the drawer from Kuiper's nightstand.

"The baby possum was taken into custody without incident and released back to his parents with stern warning," the sheriff's office said.