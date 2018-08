Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Surprised onlookers in a Chinese city captured video of an escaped camel running loose through the city's busy streets.

Witnesses in Langfang City, Hebei Province, captured video of a loose camel running loose through the streets and keeping pace with cars.

Footage shows police cars following the camel and warning pedestrians to keep out of the animal's path.

The camel was eventually captured when it stopped for a rest and was returned to its owner.