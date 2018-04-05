Escaped camel found wandering Louisiana streets

April 5 (UPI) -- An escape artist camel is safely back at home after escaping from her owner's Louisiana home three times in an apparent search for graham crackers.

Baffled witnesses reported spotting the camel Wednesday wandering around a road in Walker, Livingston Parish.

The camel's owner said the animal, named Bubbles, actually escaped three times on Wednesday. The owner said he thinks Bubbles was on the prowl for graham crackers, a treat she sometimes receives from a neighbor.

Bubbles is known to some locals for her recurring role in the annual One Night in Bethlehem nativity in Hammond.

The camel's owner said she seems to be secure after her three breakouts.