July 20 (UPI) -- Travelers on a Russian highway captured video of an unusual sight: a runaway camel wandering in and out of traffic.

Multiple drivers recorded dashboard camera footage Wednesday of the Bactrian camel running across lanes of traffic on the M4 highway in the Moscow area.

Witnesses said the camel was running loose on the road for more than an hour.

The camel was believed to have escaped from a traveling circus near Novomoskovsk.