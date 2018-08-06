Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A student preparing to graduate from a Texas university incorporated a nearly 14-foot alligator named Big Tex into her graduation photos.

Makenzie Alexis Noland, 21, who is graduating next week from Texas A&M University in College Station, held her graduation photo shoot at Gator County, an alligator sanctuary where Noland has been interning since May.

One of the photos shows Noland placing her class ring on the snout of a 13-foot, 8-inch gator named Big Tex.

"He's one of my best friends here," Noland told KTXS.

Noland said she is hoping to use her Wildlife & Fisheries Sciences degree to get a job at a zoo.