July 31 (UPI) -- A Florida man's home security cameras captured a late-night visit from an alligator that wandered up to his front door for a short rest.

Paul Coston said he, his wife and their two small children were asleep at their home in Ormond Beach when the gator came strolling up the driveway and to their front door.

The alligator, estimated to be 4 to 5 feet long, took a moment's rest at the Coston's door before moving along.

Neighbors said they found the footage distressing.

"Obviously, he is used to going up to doors, because the gator wasn't scared, went right up to the front door!" neighbor Valerie Barboza told WOFL-TV. "Imagine opening the door to let your dogs out or children out to go to the bus stop and being greeted by a gator!"