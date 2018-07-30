July 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man filmed carrying an alligator into a convenience store to buy beer said the stunt was just a harmless prank.

The video, which went viral after being posted to Facebook by Robby Stratton, shows the man carrying an alligator into Safeway Discount Beverage in Jacksonville.

"Y'all ain't out of beer are you?" Stratton says in the video. "Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren't taking the last bit of beer are you?"

The man then chases customers around the store with the alligator.

The gator-toting customer told First Coast News the stunt was "all fun and games. I knew everybody in there."

Stratton said he has no memory of the incident as he had already been drinking heavily that night. He said he does not know where he got an alligator.

It was unclear whether the man's stunt violated any laws.