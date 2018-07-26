Home / Odd News

Alligator takes a swim in Florida woman's pool

July 26, 2018
July 26 (UPI) -- A shocked Florida woman captured video of a wandering alligator beating the summer heat in her family's backyard pool.

Anna Sima Wright captured video this week of the alligator she spotted taking a relaxing dip in the pool behind her family's Odessa home.

The video shows the small gator lounging at the edge of the pool before slowly climbing out.

Police were called to a community pool earlier this month in East Naples, Fla., to eject an alligator caught taking an unauthorized swim. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the gator was relocated by a professional trapper.

