Man kept $1 million lottery ticket for two months

A Virginia man who won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket waited two months to collect his prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $1 million lottery jackpot said he held onto his winning ticket for two months so he could get his "thoughts together."

Fred Dove of Warrenton said he scored a $1 million prize on a 20X the Money ticket he bought from the New Baltimore Shell in Warrenton, but he decided not to turn it in right away.

"I was so excited, but I needed to plan," Dove told Virginia Lottery officials. "I needed to get my thoughts together."

Dove said he also wanted to complete a handyman job for some clients before claiming his money.

He visited lottery headquarters this week and took the lump sum option for his prize, which came out to $657,030 before taxes.