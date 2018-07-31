A North Carolina couple on their way home from a birthday breakfast stopped to buy a lottery ticket that won them a $100,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

July 31 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's birthday turned even happier when her husband stopped for a lottery ticket that won them $100,000.

Linda and Earnest Jones told North Carolina Education Lottery officials they were on their way home from Linda's birthday breakfast on Sunday morning when Earnest popped into the Petro 66 gas station in Kernersville and bought a $4,000,000 Platinum Payout scratch-off ticket.

"We were on the way home from my birthday breakfast," Linda Jones said. "My husband decided he wanted to get us some scratch-off tickets. He bought one for both of us. I didn't win anything, but he did. He said, 'Babe! I won! I won big!' We both started crying we were so happy."

Earnest Jones said he knows just what to do with the money.

"Of course I'm spending it on her," he said.

The couple visited lottery headquarters Monday and collected $70,507 after required tax withholdings. Earnest Jones said the first thing he plans to do is pay off Linda's Chevy Tahoe.