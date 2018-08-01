A Connecticut man's winning lottery numbers came from an episode of 1958 TV series "Bronco." Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Lottery

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man who won a $100,000 lottery jackpot said he took his numbers from an unusual source -- a 1958 episode of TV series Bronco.

Francisco Rios of Hartford told Connecticut Lottery officials that for the past year and a half he has been using the numbers 22-2-18-12-28 to play the Cash5 drawing, and the numbers came from an episode of classic Western TV series Bronco.

"[The episode] was about a guy who was buried in a glacier for 22 years, 2 months, 18 days, 12 hours and 28 minutes," Francisco said. "I said, 22, 2, 18, 12 and 28. That's five numbers -- those are good numbers for Cash5!"

Francisco's numbers proved their worth Friday night.

"I was watching the drawing on TV and saw the first numbers were 12, 18, 22, and thought yeah -- I won $10! And then 22 -- I got $300! And the final number is 28, and I jumped out of the chair! I never thought I could hit five numbers!" he said.

The winner said he is making plans for his windfall.

"I need a better car, one that's good in the snow. I'll share a little bit with family; pay all the bills and save the rest for emergencies," he said.