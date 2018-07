Traffic Unit stopped this car at Mavis and Matheson #mississauga for insecure load, $160 fine. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/XUSiJYOiR5

July 30 (UPI) -- Police in Canada cited a driver who was spotted traveling with multiple large wooden planks sticking out from their windows.

A photo tweeted by the Peel Regional Police shows a car with the wooden planks sticking out of the driver's side windows.

The planks extend several feet out from the car.

The driver was issued a $123 fine for driving with an "insecure load."