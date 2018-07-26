Hundreds of beer bottles fall from truck onto Polish road

July 26 (UPI) -- Police in Poland said hundreds of bottles of Czech beer were the only casualties when a truck lost its load on a border town road.

The Prudnik Police said the truck had been carrying Holba and Litovel beer from the Czech Republic to Wroclaw, a city in southwestern Poland, when the crates of beer fell from the vehicle and the bottles shattered on the road.

The department shared photos of the beverage carnage on Facebook.

The police department said the load had not been properly secured in the back of the truck. It was unclear whether the driver was cited over the incident.

No injuries were reported. Police said it took about five hours to clean up the mess.