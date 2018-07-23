Truck spills watermelons onto Nebraska highway

July 23 (UPI) -- Police in Nebraska said crews were summoned to the interstate when a truck lost part of its load of watermelons onto the roadway.

The Omaha Police Department said the melons fell from a truck onto Interstate 680 at the Interstate 80 split about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nebraska Department of Transportation crews were summoned to clean up what Omaha Police Officer Mike Bossman described on Twitter as an "organic debris field."

Bossman said most of the melons were destroyed on the road, but a few were rescued from the pavement by Officer Chadek.

It was not clear what led to the watermelons falling from the truck.