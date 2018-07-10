Thousands of bottles of Vitamin Water spilled in semi crash

July 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said thousands of bottles of Vitamin Water spilled into a ditch after an 18-wheeler overturned at an intersection.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office said the semi truck driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel about 4:30 a.m. Monday and crashed into a bar ditch at the intersection of Hollywood and Bushland Roads.

The crash caused the truck to overturn and spill thousands of bottles of Vitamin Water into the roadside ditch.

The sheriff's office cautioned drivers to avoid the area, as cleanup was expected to take several hours.