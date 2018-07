July 13 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Tennessee gas station captured "creepy" footage of the pumps being swarmed by thousands upon thousands of mayflies.

Georgia Seay Horn captured video this week at the Mapco Express BP station showing the mayflies crawling on and flying in clumps around the gas pumps.

"This is so creepy," Horn says in the video. "Oh my word!"

Horn expresses shock that someone is pumping gas out among the insects.

"What is he thinking, pumping gas in this? There's no way!" she says.