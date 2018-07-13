Home / Odd News

Woman calls police to report burglar, officers find squirrel

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 13, 2018 at 1:44 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 13 (UPI) -- Police in London said a terrified woman who thought there was a burglar in her house called officers, who arrived to find the culprit was a squirrel.

The Harrow Borough Police said a woman dialed the 999 emergency number Thursday morning to report a burglar was making lout noises downstairs at her home.

Police said on Twitter that officers arrived to find the suspect was "a rogue squirrel."

"Officers attended on blue lights and established the only suspect was a squirrel who had knocked some items over and caused a bit of a mess," a police spokesman told GetWestLondon.

"The squirrel wasn't arrested and was released with no charges," the spokesman said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Burglary suspect stops to dance for CCTV camera Burglary suspect stops to dance for CCTV camera
Man buys nine identical lottery tickets, wins nine times Man buys nine identical lottery tickets, wins nine times
Alligator takes on shark in South Carolina waters Alligator takes on shark in South Carolina waters
Three dust devils swirl through Pennsylvania construction site Three dust devils swirl through Pennsylvania construction site
Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom