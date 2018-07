July 6 (UPI) -- A British homeowner who set up a camera next to a squirrel's tree nest captured the moment the rodent came home to eject a trespassing owl.

The video, filmed outside a home in Thixendale, England, shows an owl approach a tree and climb into the hole that houses a squirrel's nest.

The footage shows the squirrel arrive back at the tree and climb inside.

Moments later, the owl appears at the entrance again and leaves with the squirrel shoving it from behind.