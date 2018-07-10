Police find alligator in suspects' getaway car

July 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said they rescued a baby alligator from a getaway car being used by a pair of burglary suspects.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded early Sunday to a report of a vehicle burglary and a witness told them a man had attempted to break into a Ford F350, but fled in a white Chevrolet Impala when the vehicle alarm sounded.

The witness told police the Impala was being driven by a woman.

The sheriff's office said deputies spotted a vehicle matching the witness' description at East River High School and they arrested Grant Belcher, 32, and Meghan Forbes, 30.

Deputies searched the car and discovered a trash can containing a baby alligator with its mouth taped shut.

Belcher was booked on charges of burglary, alligator poaching and trespass on school grounds. Forbes was charged with burglary and trespassing on school grounds.