Deputies help catch 13-foot gator at Florida park

July 9 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said a 13-foot alligator found in a public park might be the largest the agency has ever helped catch.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook showing deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel posing with the gargantuan gator.

The sheriff's office said Animal Services Supervisor Carl Sellitti, Sgt. Tim Bauer and Deputy Rob Lowen responded to Shamrock Park in Venice on Sunday on a report of a large alligator wandering the park.

Sellitti, Bauder and Lowen helped contain the reptile until FWC officers and a professional trapper arrived to haul it away.

Sellitti, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office, said the alligator may be the largest ever captured in the county.