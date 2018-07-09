Home / Odd News

Deputies help catch 13-foot gator at Florida park

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 9, 2018 at 9:15 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 9 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said a 13-foot alligator found in a public park might be the largest the agency has ever helped catch.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook showing deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel posing with the gargantuan gator.

The sheriff's office said Animal Services Supervisor Carl Sellitti, Sgt. Tim Bauer and Deputy Rob Lowen responded to Shamrock Park in Venice on Sunday on a report of a large alligator wandering the park.

Sellitti, Bauder and Lowen helped contain the reptile until FWC officers and a professional trapper arrived to haul it away.

Sellitti, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office, said the alligator may be the largest ever captured in the county.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls
Washington state family rescues drowning fawn Washington state family rescues drowning fawn
Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay
Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine
Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner