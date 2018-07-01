Home / Odd News

Pennsylvania police remove 3-foot alligator from resident's yard

By Daniel Uria  |  July 1, 2018 at 6:58 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 1 (UPI) -- A small alligator found its way into a Pennsylvania resident's yard on Saturday, police said.

East Cocalico Township Police Department shared photos of the 3-foot alligator that unexpectedly turned up in the resident's yard.

A reptile helped officers wrangle the alligator and sent it to a local reptile sanctuary.

Authorities called for anyone with information about the alligator to contact East Cocalico Township Police.

Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary agreed to care for the alligator for several weeks while arranging to send it to Croc Encounters wildlife sanctuary in Tampa, Fla.

The sanctuary also warned residents not to keep alligators as pets.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Bear steals box of doughnuts from North Carolina garage Bear steals box of doughnuts from North Carolina garage
Ticket caught in paper jam brings Kansas couple lottery luck Ticket caught in paper jam brings Kansas couple lottery luck
Doctors remove 50-pound cyst from Alabama woman's ovary Doctors remove 50-pound cyst from Alabama woman's ovary
5-foot boa constrictor found in rental car at California airport 5-foot boa constrictor found in rental car at California airport
Giant motorized shopping cart spotted on Wisconsin highway Giant motorized shopping cart spotted on Wisconsin highway