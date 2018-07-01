Pennsylvania police remove 3-foot alligator from resident's yard

July 1 (UPI) -- A small alligator found its way into a Pennsylvania resident's yard on Saturday, police said.

East Cocalico Township Police Department shared photos of the 3-foot alligator that unexpectedly turned up in the resident's yard.

A reptile helped officers wrangle the alligator and sent it to a local reptile sanctuary.

Authorities called for anyone with information about the alligator to contact East Cocalico Township Police.

Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary agreed to care for the alligator for several weeks while arranging to send it to Croc Encounters wildlife sanctuary in Tampa, Fla.

The sanctuary also warned residents not to keep alligators as pets.