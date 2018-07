July 3 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared photos of an alligator caught taking an unauthorized swim in a community pool.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the community pool off Celeste Drive in East Naples for a report of an uninvited reptilian swimmer in the water.

"Unfortunately for him, reptiles aren't allowed," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies summoned an alligator trapper to relocate the gator.