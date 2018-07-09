Black bear makes late-night Walmart run in Ohio

July 9 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple driving past a shopping center captured video of a black bear making a late-night Walmart run.

Kimberly Chance posted a video to Facebook showing the bear she and her husband spotted running through the parking lot of the Walmart store in Austintown.

Chance said the bear was dashing through the parking lot after midnight on Sunday morning.

"Kurt and I were just driving home from Austintown and I saw something running through the Walmart parking lot...it was a black bear!" Chance wrote.

Officials said there have been multiple bear sightings reported in the area recently.