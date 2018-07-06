Bear climbs onto hood of police car in Quebec

July 6 (UPI) -- Police in Quebec shared photos and a video from an encounter with a bear that climbed onto an occupied police cruiser.

Surete du Quebec, the provincial police department, posted photos and a video to Facebook showing the bear looking into one of the cruiser's windows and climbing up onto the vehicle's hood.

Police said the officers, base out of the Chapais-Chibougamau station, encountered the bear on Route 167 in the area of the Ashuapmushuan game reserve.

The department said the officers tried to coax the bear away from the road, but were unsuccessful until a trucker used his vehicle's horn to spook the wild animal.

Police said they shared the encounter to remind drivers to keep an eye out for wildlife.

"An animal can cross your road at any time, be vigilant when you travel!" the Facebook post reads.