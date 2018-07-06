Home / Odd News

India's 'Coconut Boy' peels coconuts with his teeth

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 6, 2018 at 11:59 AM
July 6 (UPI) -- A young man in India earned the nickname "Coconut Boy" by showing off his unusual skill -- peeling coconuts with his teeth.

Ajay Singh Sisodia of the Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh said he was inspired to hone his unique ability when he saw a similar stunt on a talent TV show as a child.

Sisodia developed his coconut peeling skills to the point where he was recently filmed peeling and drinking the water from six coconuts in only one minute.

Sisodia's father said neighbors often call on the young man to peel coconuts when they are needed for festivals or rituals.

