Boy, 9, claps 1,080 times in one minute for Guinness record

March 21 (UPI) -- A Florida 9-year-old applauded his way into the Guinness Book of World Records by clapping his hands 1,080 times in one minute.

Guinness World Records said Seven Wade, 9, became interested in the hand-clapping record after seeing the previous record holder, Eli Bishop, on the record-keeping organization's YouTube channel.

Wade said he studied the former record-holder's technique until he was able to best his record of 1,020 claps in one minute.

"Seven badly wanted to break the world record and began bursting into random clapping episodes every chance he could to make his point!" said Wade's father, Chikako Wade. "Eventually we told him that if he really wanted us to take him seriously about making an official world record attempt, he would have to prove it by setting up a daily practice schedule where he would speed clap in longer intervals than his usual 15-20 seconds."

Chikako Wade said his son started a practice regimen that saw him setting time aside for clapping several times a day.

"I think it was important for Seven to witness and understand that a lot of preparation and planning goes into something like this. It's not enough to just be good at something," the father said.