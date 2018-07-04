Anonymous shopper buys $1M of toys from N.C. Toys 'R' Us store

July 3 (UPI) -- An anonymous person bought $1 million worth of toys at a Raleigh, N.C. Toys "R" Us last week and reportedly donated them to children.

Employees at the store said that they spent all of Friday -- the last day the toy store chain was in business -- boxing up toys for the anonymous buyer and had to get toys from other locations to fill the order.

"It didn't happen all at this location. We don't have that much inventory. It happened at various stores. They likely went through the Raleigh liquidator," one employee told WTVD.

It's not clear where the toys were sent.

Packing all those toys required the store to be closed one day early and shoppers hoping to get discounted toys before the store closed were turned away. But when WNCN-TV told them about the donation, would-be customers weren't disappointed.

"Oh, that's so nice. I'm happy to hear that," said customer Erin Sampson.

On Friday, June 29, all Toys 'R' Us locations around the country were permanently closed after the chain filed for bankruptcy last summer and failed to find a new buyer to take over operations.