Home / Odd News

Australian biker wins lottery jackpot while in jail

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 2, 2018 at 2:03 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 2 (UPI) -- An Australian biker allegedly associated with the Hell's Angels gang won a $973,320 lottery jackpot, despite being in jail.

Australian Federal Police revealed Monday that Reginald Roberts, 64, who has been in jail since a February arrest on meth smuggling charges, received a $973,320 deposit into his bank account from a lottery jackpot in April.

Police said the money was flagged as suspicious and was transferred out of the account shortly after it was deposited. Investigators said they do not believe the lottery jackpot to be linked to suspicious activities, but it is unknown how Roberts managed to obtain a lottery ticket while imprisoned.

Roberts, who was arrested in connection with a cargo ship loaded with what police described as the largest crystal methamphetamine importation in South Australian history, declared bankruptcy in May 2015 and had one month left in his bankruptcy period when he won the lottery cash.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Pennsylvania police remove 3-foot alligator from resident's yard Pennsylvania police remove 3-foot alligator from resident's yard
Bear steals box of doughnuts from North Carolina garage Bear steals box of doughnuts from North Carolina garage
Doctors remove 50-pound cyst from Alabama woman's ovary Doctors remove 50-pound cyst from Alabama woman's ovary
Ticket caught in paper jam brings Kansas couple lottery luck Ticket caught in paper jam brings Kansas couple lottery luck
Giant motorized shopping cart spotted on Wisconsin highway Giant motorized shopping cart spotted on Wisconsin highway