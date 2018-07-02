Australian biker wins lottery jackpot while in jail

July 2 (UPI) -- An Australian biker allegedly associated with the Hell's Angels gang won a $973,320 lottery jackpot, despite being in jail.

Australian Federal Police revealed Monday that Reginald Roberts, 64, who has been in jail since a February arrest on meth smuggling charges, received a $973,320 deposit into his bank account from a lottery jackpot in April.

Police said the money was flagged as suspicious and was transferred out of the account shortly after it was deposited. Investigators said they do not believe the lottery jackpot to be linked to suspicious activities, but it is unknown how Roberts managed to obtain a lottery ticket while imprisoned.

Roberts, who was arrested in connection with a cargo ship loaded with what police described as the largest crystal methamphetamine importation in South Australian history, declared bankruptcy in May 2015 and had one month left in his bankruptcy period when he won the lottery cash.