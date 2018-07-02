Deer break into -- and out of -- Mississippi barber shop

July 2 (UPI) -- The owner of a Mississippi barbershop said three deer crashed through the business' windows -- and the animals' exit was caught on video.

Jackie Edmonds Saujon posted photos and video to Facebook showing the deer she witnessed breaking out of the Brookhaven Barber Shop.

Jill Lewis Case, the shop's owner, said the deer crashed in through the business' large windows and broke more of the windows while exiting.

Case said the deer, which did not appear to be seriously injured, also tore up some furniture and scratched up the floor during their brief time in the shop.