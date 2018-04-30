Big alligator removed after wandering onto Texas highway

April 30 (UPI) -- A wildlife trapper in Texas was called to a stretch of highway to remove a monster alligator that wandered into traffic.

Chance Ward said he awoke early Monday to a call from Cleveland Police requesting help with an alligator blocking traffic on Highway 59.

Ward said he was able to wrangle the massive 11-foot, 6-inch gator with help from police and firefighters.

Edwards, who stored the alligator in his livestock trailer overnight, said he pulled over by Whataburger to snap an "only in Texas" picture.

The trapper said the gator, which he dubbed George, was to be released back into the wild later on Monday.