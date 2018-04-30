Home / Odd News

Big alligator removed after wandering onto Texas highway

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 30, 2018 at 12:44 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 30 (UPI) -- A wildlife trapper in Texas was called to a stretch of highway to remove a monster alligator that wandered into traffic.

Chance Ward said he awoke early Monday to a call from Cleveland Police requesting help with an alligator blocking traffic on Highway 59.

Ward said he was able to wrangle the massive 11-foot, 6-inch gator with help from police and firefighters.

Edwards, who stored the alligator in his livestock trailer overnight, said he pulled over by Whataburger to snap an "only in Texas" picture.

The trapper said the gator, which he dubbed George, was to be released back into the wild later on Monday.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Rotten durian smell prompts evacuation at Australian university Rotten durian smell prompts evacuation at Australian university
Tennessee woman finds five bears in her back yard Tennessee woman finds five bears in her back yard
Great white shark's jump out of the ocean caught on camera Great white shark's jump out of the ocean caught on camera
Reptile catchers free snake with head caught in beverage can Reptile catchers free snake with head caught in beverage can
Police traffic camera catches speeding duck on city street Police traffic camera catches speeding duck on city street