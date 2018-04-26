Alligator interrupts golfer on New Orleans course

April 26 (UPI) -- A PGA golfer preparing for the Zurich Classic shared a video of his encounter with an alligator that interrupted his game in New Orleans.

Danny Lee, a New Zealand golfer, posted a video to Instagram showing him using a rake to poke the gator's tail in an attempt to encourage it to get away from where he was playing.

Lee's post referenced Cody Gribble, who notably escorted an alligator from a golf course to some water during a tour event last year.

"Well @codygribble I don't know how you did it," Lee wrote. "I have so much respect for you right now."

"Almost pee my pants hitting that shot," Lee wrote.