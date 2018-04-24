Home / Odd News

Police escort family of geese across California's Bay Bridge

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 24, 2018 at 2:37 PM
April 24 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol gave a police escort to a family of geese found walking across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

CHP's San Francisco-area station tweeted a video of a patrol cruiser giving an escort to the geese as they walked on the shoulder of the bridge toward Treasure Island.

The CHP said Trainee Officer Torres and Field Training Officer Ratto escorted the geese for several miles to make sure they made it to the other side of the bridge safely.

The highway patrol said the escort made for a "feel good Earth Day story."

