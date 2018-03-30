Goose attacks soldiers at Oklahoma Army post

March 30 (UPI) -- A security camera at Oklahoma's Fort Sill captured the moment a group of soldiers found themselves under attack from a territorial goose.

Personnel at the U.S. Army post said a pair of geese nicknamed Steve and Brenda have been living outside a building at the facility for some time.

The security camera shows the goose known as Steve blocking the path of some soldiers and flapping at them aggressively, causing them to flee.

"A family of geese that we named Steve and Brenda frequent our building here," the uploader wrote. "Steve has been very protective lately of the best and attacked a group of soldiers. Soldiers, being the tough guys, got totally punked."

The uploader said the soldiers didn't retaliate against Steve.

"The goose was not harmed. We actually take good care of them and give them food and extra hay for their nest," they wrote.